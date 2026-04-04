Britney Spears 'swears to clear the slate' as fears grow after DUI arrest

Britney Spears is reportedly pleading with her sons to stay with her after she was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

On March 4, 2026, the California Highway Patrol took her into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The Princess of Pop was booked at Ventura County Main Jail but was released in the morning on March 5. Her court hearing is set for May 4, 2026.

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Per Radar Online, Spears, who shares her two sons, Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is determined to fix her life.

She is now begging her sons to stay with her as she fears that everyone will leave her after the embarrassing incident.

An insider told the outlet, "Britney is incredibly embarrassed about what's happened. She swears it looks worse than it is, but she's still promising to do whatever it takes to clear the slate and earn back her boys' trust and respect.”

"She wants to set a good example for them. Britney swears she'd never get behind the wheel if she thought she was over the limit,” they stated. “But clearly, she made a mistake because she was taken to jail.”

"Britney is very emotional and regretful. She's also embarrassed because of how it could affect her sons. She loves them very much and never wants them to feel like she's letting them down," shared the source.

It is pertinent to mention that the recent incident makes it very clear that Britney Spears “needs to clean house when it comes to people she's surrounding herself with right now.”

“A lot of very toxic influences have crept into her circle and if she wants to prove she's ready to do better, she'll need to cut them all off.”

"There is some hope that she will because she's saying she's willing to do whatever it takes to prove she can get back on track – almost certainly starting with rehab,” the insider concluded.