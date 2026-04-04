Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly drops ice-cold message for ex-fiancé Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne has shared a special message directed her ex-fiancé, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

For those unaware, Kelly and Sid, who first met at Ozzfest in 1999, were friends initially but their feelings for each other changed over time and they started dating in 2022. The couple got engaged in July 2025 but ended their years-long relationship just months after he popped the question.

Advertisement

Notably, the former couple also welcomed their child, a son named Sidney, in late 2022.

Kelly took to her Instagram on Saturday, April 4, and shared a quote that read, “When people reveal themselves to you, believe them, stop seeing them through the lens of who you wish them to be.”

In addition, the 41-year-old daughter of Sharona and Ozzy Osbourne posted another quote, revealing what actually happens when she goes silent.

“The scariest version of me isn't angry. It's silent. My silence means you will never receive my efforts again,” the quote read.

It is pertinent to mention that Sid proposed to Kelly when they were attending Ozzy’s final show with his band Black Sabbath in Birmingham in July 2025 before his death.

An insider also told Daily Mail, “Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope.”

“In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared. They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward,” revealed the source.