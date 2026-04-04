Photo: 'Harry Potter' star John Lithgow shares his two cents on J.K. Rowling's controversy

John Lithgow has shared his two cents on J.K. Rowling's views on trans issues.

In a new chat with The New Yorker Radio Hour, Lithgow set the record straight on why he decided to take the part amid the controversy surrounding the 60-year-old author's criticism of certain transgender movements.

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Claiming that the author’s view have been "misrepresented," he told the outlet why he accepted the role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

"There was everything attractive about the job, and job security into my late years. You don't ignore those issues."

Lithgow went on to admit hat the scale of the backlash against Rowling only became clear to him after he had already committed to the project. However, he had to stand his ground.

"The whole subject of Rowling's imputed prejudice, it came up after everything was already underway. I'd already said yes (...) I was urged to walk away, and I was not about to do that."

"The reasons to do it were much, much stronger than the reasons to protest against what Rowling has done and said,” the 80-year-old said.

"I do disagree with much of it, much of it has been twisted and misrepresented, and she has doubled down on it at her own cost."

Before conclusion, he asserted that the author’s social media posts left him feel "surprised and disappointed".