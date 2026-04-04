Adele to perform on major celebrity's milestone birthday in November
Adele is potentially taking the stage at the 60th birthday of a popular celebrity
Adele has reportedly all set to perform at the 60th birthday of a well-known public figure.
As per the latest report of The Sun, the music icon Adele is expected to perform at a milestone 60th birthday "knees-up" for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
The private performance in November is reportedly being organized as a special surprise for Gordons wife, Tana Ramsay, who is a longtime superfan of the Hello singer.
“Obviously the hope is Adele will be singing at the party — Gordon's wife Tana is a huge fan — and that would be quite the coup,” an insider told the outlet.
Apart from that, the popular chef is reportedly gearing up for a major gig ahead of his 60th birthday since he has landed a second Netflix documentary after the success of his show, Being Gordon Ramsay.
Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “Being Gordon Ramsay is Netflix's biggest non-scripted series ever.”
“The appetite for a second show was absolutely huge, and when the idea of cataloguing Gordon reaching his landmark 60th was mooted, Netflix obviously jumped at the chance."
“Gordon isn't slowing down, quite the opposite. He has loads of things in the pipeline and is exploring massive opportunities,” they continued.
“Cameras will again follow him and his family around, but could feature some of his celeb pals and his 60th knees-up which promises to be very special.”
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