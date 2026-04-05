Trending

Luke Combs knew his 2016 song would make him superstar

Luke Combs' hit track was originally dropped in 2016 and went on to top several charts

By The News Digital
Published April 05, 2026
Luke Combs knew his 2016 song would make him superstar

Luke Combs is a well-known country musician. But before making it into the big league, he believed there was a song that would make him a star.

It was nonetheless his iconic hit track, the Hurricane.

Advertisement

Then came the moment when the musician felt it was the right time to perform in front of a group he admired, which included singer Blake Shelton.

Colin Reed, the executive chairman of Ryman Hospitality, recalls the moment that occurred over a decade ago at his home in Mississippi.

"I don't even have a record deal. I've never had a No. 1, but if I get a record deal, this song I'm going to play is a song I've written," the executive tells People, remembering what Combs told Shelton while looking at him and holding the guitar.

Reed himself admits that he thought the 36-year-old would hit rock bottom because he had been sick for two days.

"I'm thinking he's been sick for 48 hours. This is going to be a monumental disaster. I can see it."

But against the expectation of many, when Combs performed Hurricane, there was a dead silence around the campfire where the industry's A-listers had been partying moments before.

"I get chills even now describing it because everyone in that room went completely and utterly quiet, and it was like, holy c***, this is unbelievable," Reed remembers, adding, "And that was the first time I met this guy."

Hurricane, a debut single by Combs, went on to become a Billboard Hot No. 1. In addition, the song also hit the top spot on other charts, which was first released in 2016.

The News Digital
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
Share this story: