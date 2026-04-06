Photo: Inside Katie Holmes' 'low-key' life in NYC after dropping out of spotlight

Katie Holmes has reportedly been living under the radar in NYC after basking the glow of the Hollywood spotlight for years.

As per the latest report of well-placed sources, the actress has been loving the era of independence and control she has gained ever since she dropped out of the spotlight.

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“It was quite an adaptation for Katie to drop out of the spotlight like she did,” an insider noted.

“But at the time it felt entirely necessary because she needed privacy and a brand-new start that was as pressure-free as possible,” they claimed referring to her high-profile divorce with none other than the legendary movie star Tom Cruise, 63.

The actress, who now prefers a more reclusive lifestyle, shares daughter Suri Cruise.

Weighing in on her decision to raise her daughter away from public scrutiny, the insider added, “It was easier for her to move far away from Hollywood and enjoy a new life in Manhattan, where she could move around without being recognized or hassled, and create a new bubble for herself and Suri.”

They concluded by saying, “It’s stayed that way for some years now."

The source even insisted, "Katie is still living under the radar, and for the most part, it suits her perfectly,” adding, “But nobody knows the real story.”