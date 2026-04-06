'Love Island' Tasha Ghouri sets out to reconnect with Pakistani family history

'Love Island' alum Tasha Ghouri sets out to reconnect with Pakistani family history in new documentary

Tasha Ghouri is planning a new TV project around her Pakistani heritage to learn more about her family history in South Asia.

The former Love Island star, who is currently appearing on BBC Two’s Pilgrimage, has shared plans to document a personal journey with her father, Tarek. She says the topic is something they have rarely discussed in the past.

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She told The Sun that "a documentary is in the works" already and that she hopes sharing the experience will resonate with others in similar situations.

Tasha says many families avoid conversations about their background, and she believes opening up could help others do the same.

“There are a lot of people out there in a similar position and I think ­sharing that maybe might help other families open those doors as well,” she told the newspaper.

Tasha admitted that family history had long been a sensitive topic to even herself. Her grandfather moved to the UK from Pakistan at a young age and later married her British grandmother.

“My grandad came over from Pakistan when he was younger and he wasn’t a practising Muslim. He met my nana, who was British, and they got married and had my dad and my aunties," she recalled.

The reality star continued, “What is interesting is my grandad’s family are practising Muslims and they live in Pakistan, but we don’t have contact with them any more."

Tasha said she got the urge to reconnect after recent discoveries at home, including old letters and photographs. She and her father have since decided to try to reconnect with relatives and understand more about their roots.

"I feel embarrassed when people say to me, ‘Where’s your last name from?’ I say Pakistan and that’s it. That’s all I know," Ghouri admitted.

She also admitted feeling limited in her knowledge of her background. Tasha said she wants to build a clearer picture of her heritage, both for herself and for future generations. “I want to be able to say to my future kids, ‘This is the family history and this is who you are.'”

No release date or any other details about the project have been confirmed.