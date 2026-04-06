Charli XCX issues clarification after Sky Ferreira hints at use of her unreleased song

Charli XCX’s team has responded after Sky Ferreira made a series of claims about her music being reused.

The situation began when Ferreira replied to a meme about Charli working on the Wuthering Heights soundtrack. “Charli getting Sky Ferreira in the studio for Wuthering Heights,” the meme read. In response, Sky said the sessions involved recording her “old songs.”

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“To record my old songs******,” Sky replied in the comments. Her allegations went viral, which then led to further posts from the singer. “Someone sent me your X account. I toured for years. I work. I hate to break it to you, but your favorite artist records my old songs. I hope that answers your question. Xoxoxo,” she commented under the fan's Instagram.

In a longer message, she said her experiences in the industry had affected her personal and professional life and added that she had proof to support her claims.

“I wasn’t going to say anything. I’m over being dragged & humiliated for no reason. It brought back a lot of things I have worked really hard to move past. No one 'saved' or helped me. My life was destroyed for over 10 years & it’s a public joke. Publications etc. It isn’t funny. It allows people to disrespect & take advantage of me, or to manipulate multiple situations based on their perception of me. I wasn’t allowed to do anything."

She went on, "I mind my own business so I don’t know why everything is so loaded. I don’t want to be harassed. I don’t want the actions of multiple people f****** things up for me & my album. I’m an honest person. People don’t care about the truth. It’s about whatever narrative is fitting or more exciting. I’m glad I can finally move on with my life.”

Now, Charli’s management has hit back with a timely response, outlining Sky's track record as a songwriter and collaborator and defending Charli's own contributions to the music industry.

The statement began, “Charli has made seven albums, four mixtapes and one EP, and has written countless songs for other artists throughout her career. She began as a songwriter with I Love It, and her work has been recorded by and pitched to multiple artists,” her team shared in a statement with Billboard.

The team also stressed that Charli is careful about giving proper credit and values those she works with. “She has her own personal history with publishing and production negotiations and because of this, she always shares credits fairly and appropriately, and values her collaborators tremendously.”

They explained that, ahead of the soundtrack’s release, a review process was carried out on select tracks.

“Ahead of the Wuthering Heights album release, a standard review process was conducted on a small number of tracks from the album, including fragments of material originating from earlier sessions. This process involved managers, legal representatives, artists and producers, and included a thorough review of archival materials and demo recordings.”

According to the statement, all parties were consulted during the process.

"All relevant parties were consulted throughout, and the album was played in full in advance of release to everyone. Songwriting credits and splits were determined and agreed collectively in writing, with reference to documented timelines and contributions. All credits were finalised and formally approved by the appropriate parties prior to the album’s release,” Charli's team continued.

Ferreira is credited on the track Eyes of the World as a featured artist, co-writer and vocal producer.

The back-and-forth comes as Charli continues work on her next album while filming a project in Kyoto.