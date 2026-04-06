Scott Mills’ ‘sexual offence’ allegations get major development

Scott Mills is alleged to have stayed in contact with the underage boy involved in a Metropolitan Police investigation as the former BBC Radio 2 presenter is now facing accusations of committing "serious sexual offences" against a boy under 16, dating back to the late 1990s.

It has since been claimed that the 53-year-old stayed in touch with the boy for a number of years.

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The Crown Prosecution Service closed the case in 2019 due to insufficient evidence, and no charges were brought against Mills however, the BBC Radio 1 and 2 DJ was sacked by the BBC last week following allegations his personal conduct.

After his departure, it emerged that Mills had been questioned in 2018 over historical allegations of serious sexual offences.

The investigation, which began in 2016, was closed in 2019 after the Crown Prosecution Service determined there was insufficient evidence to bring charges.

The alleged incidents are said to have been taken place between the time frame of 1997 and 2000, and the Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Mirror that the boy involved was under the age of 16.

A source spoke to The Sun and claimed that the teenager remained friends with Mills until 2006 and revealed, "A lot of Scott's friends knew about this lad. Scott stayed in touch with him, and I first heard about him in 2001."

On Wednesday, April 1, The Mirror revealed that the BBC was forced to terminate Scott Mills' contract after receiving significant new information.

The BBC later confirmed the report, a day after it emerged that it had been aware of information linked to the police investigation but said that the organisation was "doing more work to understand the detail of what was known by the BBC at this time."