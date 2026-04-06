'Ban Kanye West': Here's why Piers Morgan urges swift action ahead of Wireless Festival

Piers Morgan calls for Kanye West's ban at the 2026 Wireless Festival

Kanye West is facing heat from a section of the British public over his headlining the 2026 Wireless Festival, with calls for the artist to be banned.

Piers Morgan is the latest voice to the mix.



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He writes on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Shouldn’t even be a debate. Kanye’s Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, Jew-hating b***** should be disqualifying for appearances at any music festival."

His remarks come on the heels of pressure piling up on the Sir Keir government to take action against the Chicago rapper previously seemingly revelled in antisemitic rhetoric.

Though Ye, on a number of occasions, has aired an apology for his several hateful outbursts, vowing not to repeat his past toxic comments.

Ye's critics remain unconvinced

MPs urged the UK's PM to act quickly and denied the Grammy winner entry into the country, thus blocking his music festival performance.

Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central, recently told BBC Radio 4's Today programme, "We cannot allow these performers to have a platform."

"But also he should not be allowed to come to our country to perform in the light of the anti-Semitic comments that he has made and recorded," she adds.

Echoing her views, Luke Akehurst, Labour MP for North Durham, told The Telegraph, "It's certainly an option we should be looking at given he's gone from being one of the world's most impressive artists to releasing a song called 'Heil Hitler'."

Calls for the ban on the West are not only emanating from the MPs across parties.

Sponsors exit Ye's show

Also, a few of the 2026 Wireless Festival sponsors are exiting the music festival. Pepsi and Diageo, for example.

The brands opted to leave shortly after Ye was announced as the festival's headliner.

What does the law say?

According to the Daily Mail, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood "has powers to exclude someone from Britain if they are not considered conducive to the public good".

The Home Office guidance further clarifies the matter, leaving no doubt, stating, "A person does not need to have a criminal conviction to be refused admission on non-conducive grounds."

The banning calls against West come after his stunningly successful shows at SoFi Stadium, drawing record profits, an electric crowd, and eye-catching visuals.