Jennifer Lopez posts heartfelt message after Affleck, Garner Easter reunion
Jennifer Lopez announced her separation from Ben Affleck in August 2025 after two years of marriage
Jennifer Lopez has shared a heartfelt message following Ben Affleck's Easter reunion with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
On Sunday, the 56-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram handle to offer fans a glimpse of her Easter celebration.
The first image in the series was a collection of decorated Easter cookies featuring spring and holiday themes.
The next slide showed an adorable selfie of the On The Floor hitmaker, wearing a bunny ear headband and resting her head on a couch.
"Happy Easter, everybody God shows us that all miracles are possible…He can rise from the dead and bring new life. Here’s to new beginnings," she captioned the post.
This Easter post was shared just hours after Affleck reunited with his ex-wife, Garner, and their kids to mark the Easter weekend.
As per the Daily Mail, the exes stepped out in LA with their lookalike son, Samuel, 14, on April 3.
It is worth noting that Lopez announced her separation from Affleck in August 2025, after two years of marriage.
The exes tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.
Recently, an insider spilled to People magazine that Lopez is happier than ever after her high-profile split from the filmmaker.
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