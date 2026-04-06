Spanish police recover 17th-century velvet guild manuscript online

Spanish police have recovered a 17th-century manuscript that vanished from Valencia's College of the Major Art of Silk more than 100 years ago after spotting it for sale online for €71,900. The manuscript, which includes 1479 ordinances signed by Ferdinand the Catholic.

The manuscript contains 26 chapters from the ordinances of the Gremi de Velluters, or velvet guild, as well as statutes of the Brotherhood of San Jerónimo, founded in 1483. The manuscript presents 26 chapters which include both the ordinances of the Gremi de Velluters, a velvet guild, and the Brotherhood of San Jerónimo statutes that were established in 1483.

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This manuscript is written on green vellum and bound in green velvet with bronze fittings. It emphasizes the importance that society gave to the production of velvet in the 15th century.

Heritage Group of the National Police Unit of Valencia found the manuscript during their monitoring activities related to the sale of cultural products on the Internet. The seller reported that he did not know the source of the manuscript and added that his father bought it in the 1970s.

The manuscript shall be held by the present owner but will be recorded in the heritage register of Valencian culture. Standards of preservation shall be maintained prior to its return. The document shall be temporarily deposited in the Archive of the Kingdom of Valencia for scrutiny by Department of Culture personnel.

The College of the Major Art of Silk of Valencia possesses the oldest guild archive in Europe, containing documents from the 15th century on masters, apprentices, and inspections of factories.