Sabrina Carpenter and Margaret Qualley old moment resurfaces as 'House Tour' video releases

Sabrina Carpenter and Margaret Qualley revel in chaos in the 'House Tour' music video

Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter have a strong, friendly bond, so when the pair starred in Carpenter's music video, House Tour, an old photo of the duo grabbed attention on social media.



The throwback picture was from this year's Grammy Awards, where the 26-year-old performed "Manchild."

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In the snaps, the pair hit it off, smiling and posing for the camera.

The same powerhouse energy that the duo brought to the House Tour music video. It is the third single from Carpenter's 2025 album, Man's Best Friend.

Madelyn Cline also joined the two in the video, where the trio commits a crime and creates chaos in a mega-mansion.

The pals arrived at the plushy home in a pink van with "Pretty Girl Cleanup" written on it.

However, what they do is anything but clean.

Instead, the trio in House Tour raided the mansion, revelled in the luxury of what the house had to offer, and even what fans said gave a dig at the Grammy Awards drama of Carpenter winning no award this year.

But as the group fun reached its climax, a potential spoiler knocked on the doors.

Cops. However, they arrived too late, unintentionally giving way to the trio to casually run away from the scene.

Yet, the night was not over.

The van the trio used to flee hits a pedestrian, but they carried on carelessly, much as they partied in the House Tour video.