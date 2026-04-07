Who shot Offset? Rapper Lil Tjay is in custody after incident
Lil Tjay is reportedly in police custody over the incident involving Offset, DJ Akademiks claims
Lil Tjay allegedly shot fellow rapper Offset during a chaotic altercation at a Florida casino on Monday evening.
DJ Akademiks, a prominent YouTuber, made the shocking claim during a live stream on the social media platform following the incident.
As per the social media star, the shooting erupted during a physical altercation between the two rappers.
DJ also claimed on his X handle that Lil is currently in police custody over the incident with Offset.
According to Seminole County Police, the incident occurred at 7:00 p.m., and the former Migos member was injured.
“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored," the rapper's rep told People magazine.
“Right now it looks like he’s going to be okay," confirmed the insider. "He’s at Memorial Regional Hospital and is not in the ICU."
According to Vibe Magazine, Lil and Offset have been embroiled in a long-running beef that reportedly centers around money.
Recently, the 24-year-old rapper claimed that Offset owes him $10,000 from a loan.
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