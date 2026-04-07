Inside Savannah Guthrie's emotional return to 'Today' show after mother's disappearance

Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today show as host on Monday, April 6, after being absent for two months following the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, in early February.

An insider told People magazine that the 54-year-old journalist left her colleagues "in awe" the morning of her return.

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“Everyone at the show was in awe of Savannah this morning. She carried her pain with grace, strength and resolve," the source said. "It was emotional and inspiring. Her grief is still there, but her resilience is too."

For those unversed, Savannah has been off the air since February 1, after it was reported that her mother, Nancy, had disappeared.

The search for Nancy is ongoing, but no suspects have been identified in the case.

As the news program began, the NBC anchor took a moment to comment on the sunrise.

"Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," Savannah said on air.

Craig Melvin then added, "Yes, it's good to have you back at home."

"Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news," Savannah said.

"Yes, so good to have you back," agreed Craig.