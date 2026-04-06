Cathie Wood invests millions in rising tech stock as Ark Innovation fund faces mixed returns

Cathie Wood has purchased $6.9 million worth of a rising technology stock, continuing her strategy of investing in high-growth companies despite ongoing volatility in her flagship fund.

Wood, who leads Ark Investment Management, is known for backing “disruptive” technologies including artificial intelligence, robotics and biotechnology.

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Her trades are closely followed by investors as signals of future market trends.

The latest move comes as the Ark Innovation ETF, the firm’s flagship fund, faces a difficult year.

As of early April, the fund is down about 12 per cent, compared with a 3.8 per cent drop in the S&P 500.

Despite recent losses, the ETF delivered strong gains in the past, including a 35.49 per cent return last year, outperforming the broader market.

It also surged by 153 per cent in 2020, which helped establish Wood’s reputation as a leading growth investor.

However, the fund has also seen sharp downturns.

It fell more than 60 per cent in 2022, highlighting the risks associated with investing in high-growth technology companies.

According to Morningstar data cited in the report, the Ark Innovation ETF has posted a negative five-year annualised return of 10.6 per cent, compared with a 12 per cent gain for the S&P 500.