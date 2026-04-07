Zoo safety concerns arise after toddler injured in wolf enclosure at Hershey Park

A toddler was injured in a zoo incident after entering a restricted area and reaching into a wolf enclosure at ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, according to officials.

The incident took place on April 4, a spokesperson for Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company told USA TODAY.

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The 18-month-old child reportedly crawled under an exterior fence and approached the main enclosure of the wolf habitat.

The zoo said the child then placed a hand through the barrier. "A wolf approached and made contact with the child's hand," the zoo said.

"This type of response is consistent with natural animal behavior, and was not a sign of aggression."

Officials confirmed the child was never fully inside the enclosure. The injuries were described as minor, and no further details were released.

ZooAmerica said visitor safety remains a priority but emphasised that guests must follow rules. "Our habitats are designed with multiple layers of protection, and clear signage and barriers are in place to help ensure safe viewing," the statement said.

The zoo also noted that visitors are expected to "remain within designated areas and closely supervise children at all times."