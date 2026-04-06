How is Savannah Guthrie feeling after returning to 'Today' amid her mom's disappearance?
Savannah Guthrie gets a warm welcome on her return to 'Today' weeks later after her mom's disappearance
Savannah Guthrie is back - after weeks of gruelling efforts to search for her missing mom - at her second home: the Today show at NBC.
But facing a nightmare of over a month, how is she faring on her comeback to the TV screen?
Composed, the 54-year-old kept her confident posture and stated, "Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it's good to be home."
The weight of the moment weighs heavily on viewers and the Guthrie family, who have endured trauma as the search for Nancy continues.
Yet, fiercely professional, Savannah pushed ahead despite agonizing internal pain. "Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news.
In reply, Melvin adds, "Yes, so good to have you back."
Savannah's arrival at the studio was no surprise.
In her earlier tear-soaked interview, she had shared that she would return to the airwaves soon.
"It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not," the anchor shared.
She continued, "But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now. I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real."
The desperate search for Nancy has entered its tenth week, with no suspect yet arrested.
-
White House Easter Egg Roll: Trump mocks 'Biden autopen' as he signs autographs for kids
-
Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ show for first time after mother’s sudden disappearance
-
Top 10 smartest countries: Check full list
-
New aging brain study finds single protein behind cognitive decline and possible reversal
-
Cathie Wood invests millions in rising tech stock as Ark Innovation fund faces mixed returns
-
Flight cancellations could increase, warns expert, amid airline cuts and rising fares
-
Travel warning issued for travellers in Canada heading to India despite tourism appeal
-
TVA CEO Don Moul to retire after less than a year leading us largest public utility
-
Pizza chain, Gina Maria, closes all locations, files for bankruptcy after 50 years
-
Major bill in the works to save dozens of hero dogs
-
Waitrose sacks employee following ‘altercation’ over stolen Easter eggs
-
Trump’s plan for a massive voter database sparks intensifying debate among election officials