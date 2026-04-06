How is Savannah Guthrie feeling after returning to 'Today' amid her mom's disappearance?

Savannah Guthrie is back at 'Today' since mom Nancy's disappearance

Savannah Guthrie is back - after weeks of gruelling efforts to search for her missing mom - at her second home: the Today show at NBC.



But facing a nightmare of over a month, how is she faring on her comeback to the TV screen?

Advertisement

Composed, the 54-year-old kept her confident posture and stated, "Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it's good to be home."

The weight of the moment weighs heavily on viewers and the Guthrie family, who have endured trauma as the search for Nancy continues.

Yet, fiercely professional, Savannah pushed ahead despite agonizing internal pain. "Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news.

In reply, Melvin adds, "Yes, so good to have you back."

Savannah's arrival at the studio was no surprise.

In her earlier tear-soaked interview, she had shared that she would return to the airwaves soon.

"It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not," the anchor shared.

She continued, "But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now. I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real."

The desperate search for Nancy has entered its tenth week, with no suspect yet arrested.