Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth spark debate after linking faith to Iran war

US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have drawn attention after invoking religious language while discussing the ongoing war with Iran.

According to CNN, while speaking during a news conference following Easter weekend events, Trump linked recent military developments to the holiday.

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“This is one of our better Easters, I think, in a lot of different ways. I can say militarily, it’s been one of the best,” he said.

Trump also suggested divine support for US actions, stating: “I do, because God is good, because God is good, and God wants to see people taken care of,” while acknowledging that neither he nor God “like what’s happening.”

Hegseth echoed similar themes, referencing the rescue of a downed US airman, saying: “When (the downed airman) was finally able to activate his emergency transponder, his first message was simple and it was powerful. He sent a message, ‘God is good.”

"In that moment of isolation and danger, his faith and fighting spirit shone through,” he said, according to CNN.

He added a symbolic comparison to Easter, saying: “You see, shot down on a Friday, good Friday, hidden in a cave, a crevice, all of Saturday, and rescued on Sunday. Flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday. A pilot reborn, all home and accounted for, a nation rejoicing, God is good.”

The remarks come as Trump continues to warn of potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure if negotiations fail, raising concerns among observers about escalating rhetoric and the broader direction of the conflict.