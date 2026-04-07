Trump administration clarifies tariffs on steel aluminium and copper under Section 232 changes

The Trump administration has announced updated guidance on Section 232 tariffs, clarifying how rates apply to steel, aluminium and copper imports, while largely maintaining the existing system.

Officials said the changes aim to simplify how tariffs are calculated, particularly for products that contain metals but are not made entirely from them.

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According to Bloomberg, some consumer goods such as dental floss and washing machines could benefit from the changes, as they contain only small amounts of metal.

Under the revised structure, products made entirely or almost entirely of steel, aluminium or copper will continue to face tariffs of 50 per cent.

For derivative products, which contain significant amounts of these metals, a 25 per cent tariff will apply to the total value of the item.

“We’ve simplified it,” a senior administration official told The Hill, adding: “Made it much more simple to import to America.”

Additional tiers have also been introduced as products made entirely from American metals will face a lower 10 per cent rate. Meanwhile, tariffs will be waived for derivative products if their metal content is below 15 per cent by weight, a sReuters reported.

Some industrial and electrical grid equipment will temporarily face a reduced rate of 15 per cent to support infrastructure expansion.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing said in a February letter that clearer rules were needed, warning that changes should not weaken enforcement. “

Clear rules can help Customs and Border Protection prevent undervaluation, misreporting, and other practices that erode the intent of the Section 232 actions,” the group said.