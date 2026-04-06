Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ show for first time after mother’s sudden disappearance

Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ show after mother’s sudden disappearance

Savannah Guthrie has returned to NBC’s Today show for the first time since the mysterious yet tragic disappearance of her mother Nancy.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her home in Phoenix, Arizona on February 1, 2026.

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Taking the stage Guthrie told viewers, “Welcome to Today on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it’s good to be home.”

Her co-host, Craig Melvin, responded, “Yes, it is good to have you back home … so good to have you back.”

“Well, here we go, ready or not, let’s do the news,” Guthrie added.

After offering the welcoming words, both hosts went straight into the news of the day, reporting the latest news on the US and Iran conflict.

Weatherman Al Roker also welcomed Guthrie back to the show before his segment, saying, “Good to see you, my dear.”

The status of Savannah Guthrie’s long-term future at the network remains uncertain as she navigates the ongoing disappearance of her 84-year-old mother.

Guthrie, in a poignant interview with long-time colleague Hoda Kotb that aired last month, admitted that she is unsure if she can fully reclaim the anchor chair she has occupied since 2012.

"I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back because it’s my family," Guthrie said in the interview.

While Guthrie expressed a deep desire to return, saying, “I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try,” the network has yet to confirm if her current presence is permanent.

Despite the uncertainty, Guthrie’s arrival at the studio was met with a heartfelt outpouring of public support. The co-host Craig Melvin highlighted the massive crowd gathered outside the studio specifically to greet her.

The broadcast also featured footage of the Today plaza filled with viewers holding hand-made signs of encouragement.