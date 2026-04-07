Snow returns to the Northeast as cold front brings late season winter weather to major cities
Albany and Burlington could see between one and three inches of snow, while lighter flurries are expected in Boston and New York City
A late-season cold front is bringing snow back to parts of the northeastern United States, reversing recent spring-like conditions across the region.
According to the FOX Forecast Center, a fast-moving clipper system moved through the Northeast on Monday, delivering light snowfall to areas of Upstate New York, with Syracuse already reporting accumulation.
Other cities including Buffalo, Albany and Burlington could see between one and three inches of snow, while lighter flurries are expected in Boston and New York City.
The system is also pulling cooler air into the region, with below-average temperatures expected from the Great Lakes through to New England until midweek.
"While not unusually cold for this time of year, Monday’s temperatures will fall closer to seasonal averages with highs in the 40s and 50s," the FOX Forecast Center said.
Forecasters say the snowfall will remain relatively light, although higher totals are possible near the Great Lakes and in elevated areas such as the Adirondacks.
Meteorologists note that most areas typically see their final measurable snowfall by early to mid April, making this system a notable late-season event.
Cooler conditions are expected to persist across the broader region in the coming days as the cold front settles in.
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