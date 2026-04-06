White House Easter Egg Roll: Trump mocks 'Biden autopen' as he signs autographs for kids

US President Donald Trump mocked his predecessor Joe Biden as he hosted White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

Talking to kids, the president said, “I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay!”

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“Biden would use the autopen... he was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? an autipen!”

In another moment which has gone viral, a little boy tells him, "Donald Trump, you're the best president"

"Thank you honey, I agree," Trump says in response.



