World

Iran issues warning to Ukraine over Caspian Sea shipping attack

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security Commission, issued the warning after Saturday's attack

By The News Digital
Published July 27, 2026
Iran issues warning to Ukraine over Caspian Sea shipping attack

A senior Iranian official has warned Ukraine that it will face consequences following an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea that killed one sailor and injured another.

According to the report, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security Commission, issued the warning after Saturday's attack.

In a post on X, Azizi said Iran would not let the incident "go unanswered" and warned that "any attack on Iran always comes with a cost".

The reported attack targeted an Iranian commercial vessel operating in the Caspian Sea, resulting in one death and one injury.

No further details about the circumstances of the incident or responsibility for the attack were provided in the report.

Ukraine has not publicly responded to Azizi's remarks.

The latest exchange adds to tensions between Tehran and Kyiv as Iranian officials signal they are considering a response to the incident.

The News Digital
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