Netanyahu says he will speak at UN in NYC despite Zohran Mamdani’s calls for his arrest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will travel to New York City to address the United Nations, despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant and criticism from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Speaking on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Netanyahu said: "I intend to come and speak the truth – speak for Israel and for the Israeli-American alliance from the podium of the United Nations."

He criticised Mamdani, saying: "He’s fomenting hate. He’s supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers – Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone."

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza. Israel rejects the allegations.

Mamdani has previously said Netanyahu should be arrested if he visits the United States, but recently acknowledged that New York City does not have the legal authority to carry out such an arrest.

The report also cited a YouGov poll showing 46 percent of Americans believe Netanyahu should be arrested, while 28 percent disagree.