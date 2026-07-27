Morocco names massive 1,055km highway after US president Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump now has his name on yet another massive, expensive project.

As reported, Morocco officially named its massive Tiznit-Dakhla expressway after the U.S. President.

Officially named the "President Donald J. Trump Highway," the massive infrastructure project spans 1,055 kilometers.

The President Donald J. Trump Highway formerly the Tiznit-Dakhla expressway runs along Morocco’s Atlantic coast, connecting Tiznit in the north down through Guelmim, Tan-Tan, Laayoune, and Boujdour to Dakhla.

Valued as one of Morocco's most ambitious infrastructure projects, the highway is designed to modernize transport, enhance regional safety, boost trade with sub-Saharan Africa, and link up with the upcoming Dakhla Atlantic Port.

Trump is celebrating a highway named after him more than 3,000 miles from home. The U.S. president publicly thanked King Mohammed VI via social media, calling it "such a great honor" and stating that he looked forward to traveling the length of the highway in the future.

Morocco launched the project in 2015 as part of a broader development program for the southern provinces.

The road became fully operational in January 2025 following years of construction and upgrades, with a total cost estimated at around 10 billion dirhams.

The tribute highlights the strong diplomatic ties between Washington and Rabat, particularly following the December 2020 U.S. proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.