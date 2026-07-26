Typhoon Noul kills 10 after making landfall in southern China

Deadly Typhoon Noul batters Southern China, leaving 10 dead and over 800,000 displaced. The 12th and the strongest typhoon to hit China so far this year made landfall at Huizhou city in Guangdong bringing gale-force winds and heavy rain to large parts of the region, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Rescue teams have been deployed to affected communities to search for survivors, clear debris, and provide assistance to residents impacted by the typhoon.

As reported, thousands of residents relocated to safety across Guangdong province ahead of the storm.

The storm's violent landfall triggered sudden flash floods and prompted emergency authorities to execute massive evacuation efforts to safeguard hundreds of thousands of residents.

Hong Kong and Guangdong experienced major disruptions, with over 410 flights and numerous high-speed rail services cancelled.

The storm forced authorities to issue emergency warnings as strong winds damaged buildings, disrupted transportation, and caused flooding in vulnerable areas.

China’s National Meteorological Centre issued a rare red alert prior to landfall, and the central government allocated 100 million yuan for emergency disaster relief and infrastructural recovery.

As reported, Typhoon Noul is the latest in a series of powerful storms to hit parts of East Asia during an active typhoon season, highlighting ongoing risks from extreme weather events.

The Ministry of ​Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration jointly issued a ⁠red warning for flash floods.

From Sunday evening through Monday evening, flash ​floods are expected in parts of Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu and ​southeastern Xinjiang.

Additionally, Hong Kong airport authorities said ⁠flights ​would gradually begin resuming on Sunday afternoon, ​after operations were largely suspended for more than 12 hours.