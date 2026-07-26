Massive wildfires threaten Bordeaux, straining firefighters across France and Spain

In just few days, Europe wildfires have intensified across parts of France and Spain, putting communities on alert and placing heavy pressure on emergency crews battling flames driven by hot, dry weather and strong winds.

According to authorities, about 220,000 people have been evacuated in ‌France, while more than 75,000 people in Spain have been evacuated from their homes and around 30,000 more ordered to shelter in place.

Wildfires advanced towards the outskirts of the historic city of Bordeaux, at the heart of France's winelands, on Sunday.

Driven by shifting winds, the flames have advanced to within roughly 15 to 20 miles (25 to 30 km) west of Bordeaux.

Firefighters are working to contain fires threatening areas near Bordeaux, a major city in the southwest known for its vineyards and surrounding forests.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu noted that the blaze has grown so intense that it has begun generating its own erratic weather patterns and winds.

Emergency services across both countries are urging residents to follow safety instructions, avoiding high-risk areas and remain prepared as firefighting operations continue.

Climate experts have linked the growing intensity of European wildfires to hotter summers, prolonged dry periods and changing weather patterns which leave landscapes more vulnerable to large-scale fires.

Under the European Union's civil protection mechanism, Greece and Italy have each sent two Canadair firefighting aircraft to Spain, while Portugal has deployed more than 100 military personnel along with equipment.

Officials have also warned that extreme temperatures and drought conditions are increasing the risk of further outbreaks.