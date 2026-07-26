Norris overcomes McLaren chaos to win dramatic Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula one champion, Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix for McLaren.

Norris capitalized on late retirement to secure his first dramatic Grand Prix victory of the 2026 season at the Hungarian.

As reported by BBC, Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second with Antonelli third after a likely McLaren one-two evaporated when Oscar Piastri pulled over with a mechanical failure 14 laps from the end at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Starting from pole position, Norris lost the lead on the opening lap when McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri made a sharp cutback at Turn 2.

Piastri controlled the first half of the race before an incident involving lapped traffic specifically a tangle with William’s backmarker Carlos Sainz Jr. allowed Norris to cycle ahead during the pit stops. His afternoon completely unraveled shortly after when a gearbox failure forced him to retire.

With the internal McLaren threat neutralized, Norris cruised home to take the checkered flag, finishing 15.08 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Notably, the victory marked Norris' first Grand Prix win of the season and the 12th of his Formula 1 career, providing a timely boost for McLaren heading into the summer break.