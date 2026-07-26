Japanese football legend 'King Kazu' makes history with goal at 59

In a latest update world's oldest footballer Kazuyoshi Miura affectionately known as "King Kazu" has added another extraordinary milestone to his legendary career by scoring his first competitive goal after four years.

The 59 years old Japanese football icon Miura proved that age is just a number.

Playing for third-tier J3 League club Fukushima United, Miura netted in the 52nd minute to help secure a dominant 7-0 victory over Iwaki Furukawa in the Emperor’s Cup.

The goal prompted celebrations among teammates on the pitch and the bench before the veteran forward was substituted three minutes later.

This marked his first competitive goal since November 2022, when he scored for the Suzuka Point Getters (now Atletico Suzuka) in the Japan Football League.

The football legend started his professional journey back in 1986 with Brazilian club Santos.

The former Japan international is preparing for a remarkable 42nd season as a professional after extending his loan spell with third-tier Fukushima United until June 2027.

Miura joined the club from Yokohama FC in December and will remain with Fukushima after making six appearances during a shortened 2026 campaign.

With Japan’s professional leagues set to switch from a spring-to-autumn schedule to an autumn-to-spring calendar the Japanese footballer still playing professionally adding another chapter to one of football’s most enduring careers.

Miura has previously insisted that he will not leave football until he turns 60, and he continues to be an enormous draw for fans in Japan and abroad.