Nvidia invests $1 billion in South Korea's Naver to expand AI infrastructure

Nvidia has agreed to invest $1 billion in newly issued shares of South Korea's Naver Corp, strengthening their partnership to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure.

According to the report, the investment will help increase the capacity of Naver's GAK Sejong AI data centre from 55MW to 200MW by 2028.

The funding forms part of a wider $10 billion financing plan.

The report said Brookfield has signed a non-binding term sheet for up to $9 billion, subject to Naver securing additional financing.

Nvidia and Naver announced a partnership in June 2026 to develop sovereign AI infrastructure in South Korea.

The latest investment is expected to deepen that collaboration and support deployment of Nvidia's DSX AI platform.

The report also said Naver is seeking to acquire Dunamu, operator of cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, in a deal valued at $10.3 billion.

If completed, the acquisition would combine Naver's search, e-commerce and AI businesses with one of South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to the report, Naver generated approximately KRW 12.04 trillion, or $8.18 billion, in revenue during 2025.

The investment and the proposed acquisition remain subject to financing and regulatory processes, and neither transaction has been completed.