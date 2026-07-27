Real Madrid advance Yan Diomande signing amid Vinícius Júnior transfer rumours

Real Madrid are close to completing the signing of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The report said the Ivory Coast international is expected to join the Spanish club for a fee of more than 100 million euros and will travel to Madrid this week to complete a medical and sign a five-year contract.

Diomande, who attracted interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, scored 12 Bundesliga goals last season and impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sport reports that Real Madrid will only consider offers of at least 160 million euros for Vinícius Júnior.

According to ESPN, Arsenal have explored the possibility of signing the Brazil forward, who has one year remaining on his contract, although discussions are still at an early stage.

Elsewhere, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AS Roma are interested in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, while United continue to pursue Roma midfielder Manu Koné.

According to RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have also contacted Manchester City over midfielder Rodri, while Inter Milan are reportedly considering a loan move with an obligation to buy for Tottenham Hotspur defender C ristian Romero , according to Gazzetta dello Sport.