Syria seeking security deal with Israel, President Ahmed al-Sharaa says

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has said Syria is working to reach a security agreement with Israel, describing it as a possible step towards broader peace in the region.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, al-Sharaa said Damascus was pursuing the agreement with the participation of several countries and hoped it could become a gateway to a comprehensive peace settlement.

He said any agreement would not compromise Syria's claim to the occupied Golan Heights, which Israel has controlled since 1973.

He added that Syria was seeking to avoid direct confrontation with Israel while pursuing a broader political solution.

The president also said Syria had no plans to intervene militarily in Lebanon, despite speculation, and backed efforts to ensure decisions on war and peace remain solely with the Lebanese state.

On domestic issues, al-Sharaa said lifting international sanctions alone would not be enough unless Syria was also removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

He confirmed the government remained committed to implementing its agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) despite delays.

Al-Sharaa also announced the creation of a committee to investigate people missing during Syria's conflict, which lasted from 2011 to 2024.

According to Al Jazeera, the committee will operate under international standards and work with countries that have expertise in missing persons investigations.