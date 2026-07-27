'Remove Mamdani': Hundreds of New Yorkers chant for mayor to step down

Hundreds of protesters have flooded New York City streets demanding the removal and immediate resignation of Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The latest demonstrations on the Upper West Side featured heavy chants of "Remove Mamdani" and "Mamdani has to go" following a recent stabbing attack targeting members of the Jewish community.

The volatile demonstration highlights mounting political polarization in the city, driven by fierce backlash over the mayor's progressive policies, foreign policy stances, and recent public controversies.

Chants echoed through the streets as local business owners, civic groups, and vocal critics expressed frustration with the direction of the administration.

The protest reflected growing opposition to the mayor from critics who have accused his administration of mishandling key issues and objected to his positions on national and international matters.

The latest chaos underscores the increasingly polarized political climate in New York City, with supporters and critics continuing to clash over the mayor's policies and leadership as his administration faces heightened public scrutiny.

City Hall officials have yet to issue a formal statement addressing the specific demands of the protest crowd, though increased security remains deployed around municipal buildings as crowds continue to assemble.

Mayor Mamdani has previously defended the right to peaceful protest, including demonstrations directed at him, while condemning threats, violence, and hate speech.

Following earlier protests outside Gracie Mansion, he said that peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right, even when he strongly disagrees with the message.