Pentagon faces scrutiny after updating Iran war casualty database

The Pentagon has updated its military casualty database, increasing the number of US troops wounded in the war with Iran to 624 and restoring the deaths of four service members following recent Iranian strikes.

According to CNN, the revised figures show 18 US troops have been killed and 624 wounded since the conflict began on 28 February.

The previous reported total of wounded personnel had peaked at 482.

The updated Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) also introduced a new category labelled "Overseas Operations" for casualties recorded from 7 July onwards.

The changes follow criticism from media organisations and lawmakers after casualty figures on the database briefly fell while Iranian attacks continued.

Twelve Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee wrote to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth seeking an explanation.

According to CNN, acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez said the discrepancies were caused by "temporary data disruptions on the (DCAS) website."

The revised figures come amid continuing debate over the Trump administration's interpretation of the War Powers Act, with some lawmakers arguing it is attempting to avoid congressional approval for ongoing military operations against Iran.