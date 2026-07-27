Trump mail-in voting order remains blocked after appeals court ruling

A US federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's attempt to implement restrictions on mail-in voting in 23 states ahead of the midterm elections.

In a 2-1 ruling, the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld an injunction blocking the executive order after a legal challenge by 23 states.

The court said: "Under the Constitution, state and local officials are responsible for administering federal elections."

According to ABC News, the ruling follows a separate appeals court decision last week that lifted a broader injunction in other states, leaving uncertainty over whether the US Postal Service could implement the proposed changes elsewhere.

The White House did not immediately comment on the decision.

The proposed measures followed a March 2026 executive order directing increased federal oversight of mail-in voting. In June, the Postal Service proposed creating state lists of approved voters and introducing stricter rules for mail-in ballots.

The majority of the appeals court said the order would impose "unprecedented levels of involvement by federal officials in how states administer elections" and would "sow confusion and threaten disenfranchisement of many eligible voters" if introduced before the November elections.

According to ABC News, the Trump administration is considering an appeal to the US Supreme Court, while it remains unclear whether the Postal Service will proceed with the proposed rules in states not covered by the injunction.