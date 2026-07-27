Trump border czar orders review of ICE vetting after Maine incident

US President Donald Trump's administration is reviewing the vetting of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Colombian man in Maine, according to border czar Tom Homan.

Speaking to CNN, Homan said the officer's background checks and training were under internal review after relatives alleged he had a history of serious mental health issues and violent behaviour.

"If the allegations are true, I don’t think he should ever have cleared vetting," Homan said.

"There’s several things under review. The training is under review. I know this specific case, as far as the vetting, is under review by the internal affairs section,” he added.

According to The Associated Press, the incident has intensified scrutiny of the Department of Homeland Security's recruitment and training of new ICE officers as the administration expands immigration enforcement.

Homan also said changes had already been introduced, including a new requirement that officers use body-worn cameras during vehicle stops.

"Right now, on all vehicle stops, there’s at least one body camera on site to record the entire event," he said.

According to the Associated Press, lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns about ICE training and use of force.

During a recent congressional briefing, officials said 56 excessive force complaints had been filed against ICE officers, with most either cleared or still under investigation.