Japan PM Takaichi's approval rating slides as inflation weighs on public: Poll

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s popularity has declined in recent weeks. A poll published by the Yomiuri newspaper showed that approval for her administration fell in July to its lowest level since she took office, reflecting growing public frustration over rising living costs.

In the nationwide survey conducted from July 24 to 26, the cabinet's approval rating fell sharply to 57 per cent, down notably from 69 per cent in June.

This marks the first time her administration's support has dipped below the 60 per cent threshold since she assumed office.

Additionally, the sliding popularity adds to tensions for Takaichi, who has seen her expansionary fiscal and monetary policy bias cause a spike in bond yields and a slump in yen to four-decade lows.

The percentage of respondents disapproving of the cabinet climbed to 34 per cent, up from 21 per cent the previous month.

Dissatisfaction with the government's handling of inflation and rising living costs jumped to 71 per cent, compared to 56 per cent in June.

While Takaichi’s administration previously enjoyed robust public backing, persistent inflationary pressures and economic strain have begun to weigh heavily on her political momentum.

It comes as rising prices have remained a key issue for voters, making inflation a central focus of political debate.

Sanae faces pressure to demonstrate that her policies can deliver relief for households while maintaining economic stability.

As Takaichi’s administration navigates the remainder of its legislative term, the ability of her government to pivot from broader national security debates to tangible, direct relief on everyday living costs will likely dictate whether this dip is a temporary warning shot or the start of a deeper political slide.