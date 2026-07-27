Steph Curry's future with Warriors in doubt amid roster concerns
Curry has spent his entire NBA career with Golden State, leading the franchise to championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022
Steph Curry is reportedly considering delaying a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors after the team's quiet offseason raised fresh questions about its championship ambitions.
According to the report, Curry is not expected to rush into signing a new deal and could instead wait until free agency, potentially increasing pressure on the Warriors' front office to strengthen the squad.
Golden State have been linked with several high-profile players this summer but have yet to complete a major signing.
The club also missed out on LeBron James, who instead joined the Philadelphia 76ers.
The report suggests Curry wants to see the Warriors make stronger moves to build a team capable of competing for another NBA title before committing his long-term future.
Curry has spent his entire NBA career with Golden State, leading the franchise to championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.
However, the Warriors have struggled to return to title contention in recent seasons and have instead battled for places in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
According to the report, delaying extension talks does not necessarily mean Curry intends to leave the Warriors.
Instead, it could be a way of encouraging the organisation to make significant additions to the roster.
Neither Curry nor the Warriors have publicly commented on the reported contract situation.
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