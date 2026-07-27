Genevieve becomes first Category 5 hurricane in East Pacific in two years

Hurricane Genevieve reaches a Category 5 strength on early Monday, becoming the first one in the East Pacific region in two years as per recent forecast.

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, though Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 160mph, it is not expected to make landfall and will stay far out to sea on a course parallel with the Mexico coast.

Speaking about the hurricane’s location, its center was located about 530 miles southwest of Manzanillo while heading toward northwest at 13 mph. Genevieve becomes the first Category 5 hurricane in the East Pacific since Kristy of 2024.

Right now no coastal watches and warnings have been issued but the hurricane center reported that swells generated by the storm which could trigger “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions”, were impacting parts of southwestern Mexico and the Baja California Peninsula.

As per reports, the storm will start to weaken from Tuesday.

In the northwest in the Pacific, the intensity of hurricane Fausto has weakened to Category 1 storm as it is moving towards the general direction of the Hawaiian Islands.

Despite the reduction in the intensity of the Fausto storm, the forecaster cautioned that it still poses a threat to parts of Hawaii. Currently, the system packs maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is positioned approximately 670 miles east of Hilo.