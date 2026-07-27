Double meteor shower peaks this week: Best time and tips to see celestial event

Double meteor shower peaks this week: Best viewing tips revealed

This week skywatchers are set to witness a rare celestial show: two meteor showers this week.

The double meteor shower named the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids will reach their peak on July 30-31. But here’s the catch. The timing of the double meteor shower coincides with the full moon and the lunar brightness will dim the already faint meteors.

But if one finds a suitable spot and perfect timing, the stargazers can enjoy this celestial show even in the full moon summer nights. Moreover, this marks the unofficial start of meteor season in the northern hemisphere.

What is a double meteor shower?

In the Southern Delta Aquariids shower, one will witness bigger meteors, moving at the speed of 20-25 meteors per hour under dark conditions. It is located in the constellation Aquarius, near the bright star Delta Aquarii. It is believed to be Comet 96P/Machholz, a periodic comet that loops around the inner solar system.

On the other hand, Alpha Capricornids are minor yet distinctive meteor showers known for producing a high percentage of exceptionally bright and slow-moving fireballs.

Although their overall hourly rate is low, their propensity for striking visual highlights makes them a favorite among late-summer stargazers. They will be at the peak at the night of July 30-3, closely aligning with the peak of the Delta Aquariids.

They move at a slow hourly rate of about 5 meteors per hour. They are located in the constellation Copricornus and believed to be Comet 169P/NEAT.

Where to watch

If you want to witness the best possible meteor shower, location, timing and preparation are important. The best timings are after midnight and push through the pre-dawn.

Because at this time, the radiant points in the sky will be higher above the horizon and the moon will be lower.

For location, one must choose the rural areas, national parks and certified Dark Sky cities. You don’t need to choose telescopes and binoculars. Lie back on a blanket or a reclining lawn chair and give yourself 20 to 30 minutes in total darkness to build your night vision.