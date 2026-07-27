Why Sam Altman thinks AI singularity isn't as ‘terrifying’ as other tech moguls fear

Sam Altman has recently declared that the era of artificial intelligence has entered “Singularity”, reviving long-held debate regarding this threshold in today’s technological age.

While speaking on the Relentless podcast, OpenAI CEO said, “We are in the Singularity and this is the moment and for that 10-years ago this was like a far-off dream.”

Singularity, once called a theoretical technological stage, has become the reality of today’s world as reiterated by the ChatGPT maker’s frontman. The pace with which artificial intelligence is evolving has ushered in an era of superintelligence.

In traditional terms, AI singularity refers to the point when artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence and begins improving itself at a breakneck pace that future progress becomes difficult for humans to control.

He asserted, “Now we're actually in the moment that we used to talk about at the lunch table in a very not-serious way. I've been waiting for this my whole life, and I think it's going to be incredible, hugely positive, awesome for the world.”

“I also think some of the alternative visions painted by other companies are quite terrifying. I’m going to make sure that gets pushed against and is not what happens,” he added.

Sam Altman argues that AI has been advancing along an exponential curve and there has been so single moment that can be referred to as the “tipping point.”

However, “we are somehow in another one of those decisive periods where the curve can go one way or another like it was when we started 10 years ago,” he said.

Unlike traditional depictions of the singularity as a frightening point where superintelligent AI escapes human control, Altman sees it as an ongoing process that is already underway and has the potential to be overwhelmingly positive.

The comments of Sam Altman come when OpenAI has been under fire due to the Hugging face cyberattack incident. This incident happened during the internal cybersecurity evaluation with relaxed safety protocols. The AI model not only bypassed the company’s restricted testing environment but also hacked into Hugging Face’s production infrastructure. More worrisome, the model left notes for future models, instructing them how to escape safety systems.

The episode raised serious concern about AI safety and regulation in today’s competitive landscape. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has repeatedly warned that increasingly powerful AI models could introduce severe risks if developers fail to implement more robust safety measures.

The concept of Singularity was popularized by futurists like Ray Kurzweil.