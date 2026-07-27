Gianni Infantino defends 2026 FIFA World Cup, says critics are 'planting seeds of hate'

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hit back at the critics of the 2026 World Cup in a strongly-worded message.

This year’s World Cup has experienced various controversies ranging from logistic and visa issues, disputable officiating decision-making and the role of external factors in FIFA matches. Since the ending of the events, the criticism has not subsided.

In a recent 15-slide message to World Cup critics, Infantino not only defended the success of the World Cup but also slammed the critics for “planting the seed of hatred.”

Taking to Instagram, the FIFA boss said, “To those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens spreading hate and false rumors, I want to say that while you are sitting behind, we at FIFA are on the front lines organizing, working hard, and delivering the best show in the world.”

"To all of you who missed watching kids, babies, grandparents, and parents come together for the beautiful game, I say sorry that the matches are now over and sorry that you missed all that joy and togetherness," Infantino wrote.

"Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all.”

Infantino also highlighted unity and security success achieved by the World Cup’s three host nations. He specifically emphasized the powerful significance of the Iranian national team competing in the tournament despite the ongoing geopolitical conflict with the United States.

“While they celebrated, you were busy planting seeds of hate. Our world needs love, not hate; tolerance, not division; celebration, not mourning.”

In his message, Infantino also mentioned “arguable referees” decisions or “strange disciplinary rulings” and considered them widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues globally.

He also urged the critic to see the positive side of football as the event proved to be a harbinger of unity among people all over the world.

"To those spending their time and energy hating us, please take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray, or watch a football match and truly observe the faces, the eyes, the emotions," he wrote.

"May football rise above all hate."