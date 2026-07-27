Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds feels 'so lucky' ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday' release

Ryan Reynolds shows his 'unapologetic devotion' ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday' release

By The News Digital
Published July 27, 2026
Ryan Reynolds feels so lucky ahead of Avengers: Doomsday release
Ryan Reynolds feels 'so lucky' ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday' release

Ryan Reynolds has nothing but gratitude for his fans following his appearance at Comic-Con that sent fans into fits.

For those unaware, Reynolds made an unexpected in-costume appearance at Comic-Con during Marvel’s Hall H presentation, where he shared a behind-the-scenes video of his undercover visit with fans as he walked the floor at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday, July 25.

Ryan Reynolds feels so lucky ahead of Avengers: Doomsday release

Taking to his official X account on Monday, July 27, the 49-year-old Canadian-American actor and entrepreneur wrote, “The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago.”

“Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world,” he penned.

“No handlers, no security, no ropes. WHAT A GIFT. Thanks to everyone I met, who aren’t only cosplaying but world-building. And also… actual Sergeant Slaughter!” Reynolds scribbled, showing gratitude.

Notably, the video also showed Robert Downey Jr. calling on him as he came to the stage along with his fellow Avengers: Doomsday actors.

It is pertinent to mention that Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theatres on December 18, 2026.

The News Digital
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