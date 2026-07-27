Shania Twain recalls finding love again after ex-husband's affair

Shania Twain says she refused to let her ex-husband's affair stop her from believing in love.

The 60-year-old singer opened up about moving on after her marriage to music producer Robert "Mutt" Lange ended in 2008. The couple split after Twain discovered he had an affair with her close friend and former assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Twain later found love with Marie-Anne's former husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. The couple married in 2011 after supporting each other through the fallout of their previous marriages.

Speaking to The Sun, Twain said falling in love always involves taking a chance.

"I think love is a scary thing, and it's all about risk," she said. "Sometimes love is such a strong attraction you just can't help yourself."

She added that people have to be willing to be vulnerable instead of trying to protect themselves from getting hurt.

Twain also said she feels she has only recently figured out love.

"I'd love to have been able to get it right in my 50s, but that wasn't enough time," she said. "I needed to be in my 60s to start getting it right."