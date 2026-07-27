Matt Damon shares the unexpected injury many 'The Odyssey' stars suffered

Matt Damon has revealed that many cast members of The Odyssey were left with back pain after filming the action-packed movie.

The 55-year-old actor said running across the stone sets while wearing sandals took a toll on the cast.

"A lot of us are middle-aged people, and what we got was back pain," Damon said during an appearance on Radio Andy.

He explained that filming scenes in the fictional city of Troy was especially difficult.

"Our feet were all scuffed up," he said. "But more than the scratches and cuts on your feet, it was the back pain. It was a heavy Advil movie during those weeks."

The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, was shot across six countries over three months in 2025.

Despite the challenges, Damon said the experience reminded him of how films used to be made.

"It felt like movies were when I started working," he said. "I knew this was probably the last chance I'd have to do something like this."

Tom Holland also recalled being amazed by the scale of the production. He said the set looked more like a real historical reenactment than a movie set.