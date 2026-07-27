Sam Asghari opens up about life after divorcing Britney Spears

Sam Asghari says he knows many people will always see him as "Mr. Britney Spears."

The 32-year-old actor made the comment while promoting his new film The Gentleman Thief, in which he stars alongside John Travolta.

Asked if he thinks people will ever stop asking about his ex-wife, Britney Spears, Asghari told Page Six, "Never going to happen."

"But am I fully ready to answer those questions and am I fully ready for it not to affect me? Absolutely," he added.

Asghari also spoke about his new life. He said he's happy with girlfriend Brooke Irvine, whom he has been dating for nearly two years. The couple live together in Los Angeles with their dog.

When asked about Spears' recent headlines, Asghari chose not to comment in detail.

"I've been really focused on what has been happening in my country," he said. "All my focus has gone towards that and the projects I've been doing. I don't like to really look at entertainment news, and I don't like to believe what I see anyway."

Asghari and Spears first met in 2016 while filming her Slumber Party music video. They married in 2022 before divorcing in 2024.