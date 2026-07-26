Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly break down 'Ransom Canyon's' emotional season 2 ending

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly shared their thoughts on Ransom Canyon bringing Quinn O'Grady and Staten Kirkland together in season 2.

The Netflix romantic drama returned with its second season on July 23. In the new season, Quinn, played by Kelly comes back to Texas after pursuing her dream with the New York Philharmonic, engaged to Oliver, played by Ben Robson. She met Oliver while living in NYC creating another obstacle between her and longtime love Staten, which is played by Josh.

In a joint interview with People Magazine, Kelly said, "This wasn’t meant to be a triangle."

"She really wanted to move on. She was very frustrated at the end of season 1, and so she went to New York to fulfill her purpose and her dream to play with the New York Phil, and she’s living in New York and having a good time. She meets someone else and it’s easy to romanticize this new shiny thing," she added.

"This other guy’s perfect in every way. He’s saying and doing all the things she’s ever wanted — but from someone else.

"So then, when Staten’s making her laugh again, Quinn and all of us watching are realizing, ‘Oh, this is why she loves him so much. This is why they’re supposed to be together. Look how much he makes her laugh.’ You really forget how important that is in a relationship," Kelly explained further, noting that in her views if you "make each other laugh" is everything.

However, in the final episode Quinn and Staten decide to give their relationship another try. "We were really ready," Josh said.

Adding, "The audience probably is [too]. It’s like, ‘Okay, can we do this thing already?’ Because there had been a will-they-won’t-they for so long."

"We’re playing this thing as we go, too, and so it did feel like it was the right time to make it happen," Josh noted of the finale.