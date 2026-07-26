Kathie Lee Gifford reveals she'll 'never get married again'

Kathie Lee Gifford is reportedly embracing life on her own terms.

The former Today co-host recently revealed that she is happy being single and isn't searching for another relationship, more than a decade after the death of her husband, NFL legend Frank Gifford.

According to Radar Online, Kathie said, "I am not dating anybody right now, and I don't want to date."

"I'm not looking, and I don't think I'll ever get married again. I had an opportunity for that to maybe happen, and it didn't work out. Frank will always be the love of my life."

"If God wants to do something miraculous, like give me another great love [then I'm open to it]. And so I leave room for the miraculous to happen," she added.

Since stepping away from the Today in 2019, Kathie Lee Gifford has spend most of her time in Nashville, Tennessee, focusing on family and enjoying life as a grandmother of five.

Looking ahead, the television personality says her priority is appreciating each day. "I need to find joy in the moment I'm in right now, because none of us know when is our last breath," she said.