Chris Evans clears the air over Marvel return with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’: ‘Don’t want to mess with it’

One of the biggest movies is returning to the MUC and it is none other than Avengers: Doomsday. One of the actors planning to make his return to the silver screen with the release is Chris Evans and he touched on everything recently.

For those unversed the character he will be reprising is Steve Rogers, and it will be the very first time he will show up since the 2019 version.

While he is expected to make his biggest comeback yet, one thing the actor touched on was how many pitches it took to get here.

Earlier he shared on the stage of the 2026 Comic-Con that he’d gone through multiple of them, and while talking to Entertianment Weekly, more recently he said, “when we finished Endgame in 2018, Lou [D’Esposito] and Kevin [Feige] took me to dinner and they were like, ‘We’d love to keep doing movies with Steve Rogers as Nomad ’. And I said, ‘Okay, well, what do you got?’”

While recalling that back and forth he added, “they showed me a pitch, and it was a great pitch, but for whatever reason, it just didn’t feel right at the time. I kind of wanted to… I was a little precious. I wanted to preserve it. But I just said, ‘Please keep pitching’.”

That wasn’t where it ended though, because in his own words Evans said, “over the course of eight years, I probably heard at least a dozen pitches” and “they were all wonderful” but “it just never quite felt right. And you do start thinking maybe that’s the expiration — whatever it is — maybe it’s not right because it’s just not right.”

But when the time came for Doomsday he admits, “I got a phone call from my team saying there’s a rumor [Robert Downey Jr. is] talking to Marvel, and I was like, ‘Uh, oh. What does this mean?’ And all of a sudden it felt right. [Doomsday co-director Joe Russo] gave me the pitch, and Downey was baying. It just all of a sudden… it was like, ‘This is it.’”

Before concluding he also admitted, “I guess it’s a never-say-never, but certainly not willing to just jump back in for anything because I think everyone here is precious with their role in the universe. This stuff, it’s earned its position over a long period of time. You don’t want to mess with that.”